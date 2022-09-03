DC Budgam reviews performance of all VLWs

Stresses on public friendly approach, completion of all works & targets within assigned timeline
BUDGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, SF Hamid today chaired a meeting to review performance of all Village Level Workers (VLWs) at Conference Hall, here.
At the outset, the DC asserted the visibility of VLWs on ground in their respective areas and instructed them to adopt a people friendly approach for socio- economic development of people at grass-roots level.
He instructed VLWs to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness is maintained in all rural areas of the district.
DC emphasized on establishment of segregation sheds in all Panchayats for proper disposal of garbage
The DC also stressed on speedy construction of composite and soakage pits at all pending households for management of both liquid and solid waste in villages.
He directed VLWs to lay more focus on works including execution of RDD works, implementation of schemes, assessment of ongoing developmental activities and functioning of government institutions in their respective jurisdictions.
Instructions were also given for maintenance of tour diary for updation of daily activities.
VLWs were informed that their performance shall be reviewed after every 15 days and any non-performing official shall be strictly dealt with.
ACD Budgam, DIO, BDOs and other officials of RDD also attended the meeting.