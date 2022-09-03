District Admin Anantnag kick-starts massive campaign against drugs abuse

ANANTNAG: The District Administration Anantnag today kick-started a plethora of activities to spread awareness in the society about the ill effects of drug use under the aegis of Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.

It is in place to mention that a detailed month-long schedule involving multiple departments has been issued to wage war on the problem of drug abuse.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom flagged-off a rally of students to mark the beginning of the massive campaign against eradicating the menace of drugs from the society.

Appealing to the people, the DC in a video message said that joint efforts of all stakeholders are critical for ending the problem of drug abuse. He said that steps for treatment and rehabilitation of drug victims are being taken and the administration will extend all necessary support to the victims.

Addl. Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Gulzar Ahmad addressed a gathering of students at GHSS Brakpora. He said that students have a pivotal role to play in preventing their peers from falling into this trap.

He said that if they see anyone being lured towards this habit, they should immediately alert their parents and teachers. He also asked them to report any suspicious person who is involved in luring people towards this menace.

Pamphlets warning people about ill effects of drugs have been made available at all pharmacies. Pharmacists are being sensitized about their moral obligations in reporting people who may be involved in abuse and to maintain proper stock of drugs.

A vast IEC campaign has been launched by Municipalities and Block Development Officers. Special gram sabhas are being held to spread awareness among village elders. Messages are being displayed on LED screens to disseminate information.

Several rallies were held in various education institutions with students passionately advocating rehabilitation of drug victims and warning against harms of drug use.

The campaign is scheduled to run for the entire month of September.

