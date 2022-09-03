DDC B’gam reviews Physical & Financial Status under District Capex Budget

Warns of strict action in case of unnecessary delays in the completion of works

BUDGAM: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, S F Hamid today chaired a review meeting and took detailed sector wise position of works and projects under District Capex Budget.

At the outset, DDC stressed the completion of all pending works in time and ensure their expenditure on time.

The DDC was apprised about the current status of projects and expenditure made so far. He directed officers for completion of all projects in a time bound manner.

He stressed on officers that work on all the ongoing projects be expedited for early completion. He also instructed the officers to make expenditure as per progress.

The concerned were directed to ensure completion of all pending works before 31st of October.

Event department was directed to share the daily progress of the works to the DDC for real time monitoring.

Among others, the meeting was attended by JD Planning, SE Hydraulics, CEO, ACD, CMO, Chief Agriculture Officer, ACP, all Ex. Engineers of all sectors, All AEEs, All BDOs, All EO of MCs, and all sectoral Officers and other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print