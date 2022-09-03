Body of labourer retrieved from river Jhelum after 2 day

Srinagar: The body of labourer, who had drowned in river Jhelum while extracting sand, was retrieved on Saturday after two days in Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

An official said that the labourer identified as Jaffar Wani (22) of Banihal drowned into river Jhelum while extracting sand in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

He said that after the incident a rescue operation was launched by Srinagar River Police and SDRF to retrieve his body.

“After hectic efforts, the body was retrieved this morning after two days in Rajbagh area,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and the body has been sent to hospital for medico-legal formalities—(KNO)

