Pulwama youth dies of heart attack while playing cricket in Anantnag

Pulwama: A 22-year old youth from Naina village of Pulwama district died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Friday.

One of deceased’s friends sais that Imtiyaz Ahmad khan of Naina village collapsed on ground during the match proceedings.

He said that Imtiyaz bowled two overs in the game and the during fielding he collapsed on the ground and vomited.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival,” he added—(KNO)

