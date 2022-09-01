Pak PM Sharif thanks Modi for concern

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his concern over the human and material losses caused by the devastating floods, saying his country will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity.

Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people and displacing 33 million or one-seventh of the country’s population.

I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities, Sharif said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday said he was saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and hoped for an early restoration of normalcy.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” Modi had tweeted.

The two leaders exchanged messages as Pakistan was weighing the option of allowing imports of essential items from India after floods ravaged vast swathes of agricultural land, destroying crops.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that the issue would be discussed with coalition partners and key stakeholders. The idea to import edible goods from India was first floated by Ismail on Monday.

Grappling with unprecedented floods, the cash-strapped Pakistan government on Tuesday teamed up with the United Nations to issue a flash appeal for USD 160 million to deal with the disaster.

PTI

