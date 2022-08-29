Book tells story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee

New Delhi: A new book, “The Hero of Tiger Hill”, tells the inspiring story of Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee — India’s highest gallantry award — at the age of 19 for his actions in the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The autobiography, published by Srishti Publishers, is the true story of a brave soldier who left no stone unturned and fought valiantly for the honour of India.

“The idea of writing the book came to my mind over the last many years when I was invited to some of the top colleges of India like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Indore… I noticed that my simple but honest answers made a lot of impact and would go on to motivate these young students,” Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yadav told PTI.

“I decided then to write a book capturing my journey. My motive for writing the book is to motivate youngsters of India and inculcate a sense of patriotism. I hope my book is able to motivate more readers to serve the nation in some or other capacity,” he added.

On the night of July 3, 1999, Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, all of 19 years old, was given a very crucial task along with the Ghatak Platoon of 18 Grenadiers Regiment — to capture the impenetrable Tiger Hill.

Braving the inhospitable terrain, freezing cold weather and facing fierce enemy fire, he was the first in this Ghatak Platoon to reach the top. Even after his body was pierced by multiple bullets and grenade shrapnel, he charged the enemy bunkers.

He displayed the most conspicuous courage under extreme adverse circumstances during the Kargil War which made him the youngest awardee of PVC.

“In his own words, Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav gives us an inspiring account of the Kargil War through his transformative journey of fulfilling his most cherished dream of serving the Indian Army,” reads the book description.

He has served at the Junior Leaders Academy in Bareilly, helping shape future leaders of the Army and superannuated from service in December 2021.

Besides a detailed account of his valiant fight to capture Tiger Hill, the book also claims to take a brief but insightful look into the problems of Kashmiri people and how the Army is trying to tackle it, keeping people’s welfare in mind.

“The Hero of Tiger Hill” is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

—PTI

