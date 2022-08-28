Woman killed, her husband injured in accident on Srinagar-Bandipora highway

Sumbal: A woman was killed, while her husband was critically injured in a road accident near Shadipora on Srinagar-Bandipora highway on Sunday morning.

An official said that an oil tanker had a head-on collision with a scooty near Higher Secondary School Shadipora today morning.

He said that in the incident scooty rider namely Syed Mohammad Shah (42) from Ganderbal was critically injured, while his wife namely Gowhara (35) died on the spot.

He added that the injured was immediately taken to CHC Wakura for treatment.

Meanwhile, a police official said that driver of the oil tanker has been arrested and a case has also been registered in this regard—(KNO)

