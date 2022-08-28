Recovery of 6 bodies in Jammu: Depression, drug overdose likely

JAMMU: Six people, including five members of a family, who were found dead inside two houses here 10 days ago, died of an overdose of drugs, which they decided to take to end their lives, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
Noor-ul-Habib is believed to have convinced the five members of the family — an elderly woman, her specially-abled daughter and son, another daughter and grandson — to commit suicide as both the families were under depression due to pending court cases and medical reasons, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli told reporters here.
He said two people — a health worker and a plumber — were arrested for not informing police on time, which could have saved their lives.
Flanked by the four members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to crack the mysterious deaths in the Tawi
