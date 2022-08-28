Govt Cancels FAAs, JE Civil recruitment, orders CBI probe

Srinagar: The government on Sunday cancelled two more recruitments by JKSSB including FAAs and JE Civil recruitment.

Also government has ordered a CBI probe like the one it had in the selection of Sub Inspector posts earlier this year.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process,” government said in a tweet, adding, “Government assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won’t be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon.”

A senior top officer of the administration said : “We will not gloss over any irregularities.” (GNS)

