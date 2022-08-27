Not right time to resign: JK Cong

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday said it was not the right time for senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to resign as the entire top leadership of the party was out of the country and called for a rethink on his decision.

Azad, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, ahead of organisational elections and accused the leadership of committing “fraud” on the party in the name of “sham” internal polls.

“It was not right time (for Azad) to leave the party,” former J-K minister and senior Congress leader Yogesh Sawhney told reporters soon after a meeting held at the party headquarters here.

He said Azad should rethink on his decision.

“Entire top party leadership is out of country. Azad sahib should think over his resignation,” Sawhney said.

Asked whether it was a setback for the party, he said Azad’s resignation has not been accepted yet.

Replying to another question whether Azad has revolted against the party leadership by openly expressing his opposition to its decisions, Sawhney said, “He (Azad) is better to explain his point of view. I cannot speak for him.”

PTI

