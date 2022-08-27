‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: “First Modi’s tears in Parliament, then Padma Vibhushan, then the extension for residence. Ye sanyog nahi sahyog hai (It’s not a coincidence, it’s a collaboration),” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character, Ramesh tweeted, adding that “GNA’s DNA has been Modi-fied.”
Talking to reporters, Ramesh said the contents of Azad’s resignation letter were “not factual” and its timing was “awful”.
“It is most unfortunate, most regrettable that this has happened, when the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress Party organization, across the country is engaged in confronting, combating, fighting the BJP on issues of ‘mehangai (price rise)’, unemployment and polarization,” Ramesh said while addressing a press conference on Azad’s resignation.
PTI
New Delhi: “First Modi’s tears in Parliament, then Padma Vibhushan, then the extension for residence. Ye sanyog nahi sahyog hai (It’s not a coincidence, it’s a collaboration),” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.