Govt orders transfer of 5 JKAS Officers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfer and posting of five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Ravinder Kumar Anand, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ramban, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Sanna Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation Jammu, as per the order,

Manu Hansa, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.

Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu. (GNS)

