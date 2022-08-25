MeT Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain In J&K

Srinagar: More rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as the weatherman on Thursday forecast “fairly widespread light to moderate” showers in the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here also forecast “scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorm” in subsequent two days. After slight improvement in the weather on Saturday, he said widespread rains were likely on August 28 and 29.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., he said, Srinagar received 5.5mm rain, Qazigund 11.6mm, Pahalgam 5.9mm, Kupwara 4.6mm, Kukernag 7.4mm, Gulmarg 5.8mm, Jammu 9.2mm, Banihal 12.0mm, Batote 9.8mm, Katra 14.0mm, Bhaderwah 5.0mm, and Kathua nil.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.7°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.4°C against 16.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.1°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.9°C against 15.8°C the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.3°C against 15.5°C on previous night and it is 2.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.0°C against 24.4°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 17.6°C, Batote 16.8°C, Katra 22.4°C and Bhadarwah 17.9°C. (GNS)

