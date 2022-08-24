Police conducting searches at residences of Adv Miyan Qayoom, others in connection with investigation of Adv Babar Qadri’s murder: ADGP

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday said police were conducting searches at the residences of three lawyers in Srinagar in connection with the investigation of murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

Kashmir zone police, while quoting ADGP Kumar, informed that the searches were being conducted at the residences of advocate Miyan Qayoom, advocate Manzoor Dar and advocate Muzzafar Mohammad.

He said that the searches were being conducted in connection with further investigation of murder of advocate Babar Qadri.

“Srinagar police conducting searches at residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further #investigation of #murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of PS Lal Bazar,” police tweeted.

Notably, Babar Qadri was shot dead by militants on September 24, 2020 at his residence in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar—(KNO)

