No demographic change made in J&K: Ashok Koul

Srinagar: J&K unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that no demographic change would be made by special summary revision of voters.

“Anyone living in Jammu and Kashmir from two, three or four years has the right to vote here. If leaders from Jammu and Kashmir can contest elections from outside J&K, why can’t those living here vote here,” BJP General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul while talking to reporters .

He said that the Chief Election Officer has not made any wrong statement and what he said is the law. “Anyone who will be granted permission to vote here in J&K has to remove his name from the previous place,” he said.

He further said that there were no motives of demographic change behind the revision of voter list—(KNO)

