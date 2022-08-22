Govt Forms Advisory Board For Revising Minimum Wage Rates

Srinagar: Government has constituted Advisory Board under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

According to a government order, the Advisory Board has been constituted in terms of Section 09 of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 for revision of minimum wages of scheduled employments in J&K.

Headed by advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor, J&K Chairman, the members of the Board include Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, PW(R&B) Department, Labour & Employment Department, Labour Commissioner, J&K besides employer representatives including representative of J&K Industries Limited, representative of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Kashmir, representative of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Jammu, representative of Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Bari Brahmana, Jammu, representative of Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar as well as employee representatives including that of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Labour Union, J&K Representative of State Central Labour Union, J&K Representative of All India Trade Union Congress Srinagar, Representative of Center of Indian Trade Unions, J&K, and Representative of Indian National Trade Union Congress, J&K, Jammu.

To be serviced by the Labour and Employment Department, the terms of reference of the Advisory Board includes that it shall consider all the representations received in response to the notified proposal of the Government, up to 27th August, 2022.

“The Advisory Board shall advise the Government on revised minimum wage rates to be adopted and any other matter related with minimum wages placed before the Board,” the order, a copy of which lies with Global News Service reads, adding, “The Advisory Board shall submit its advice/recommendations to the Government by or before 10th September, 2022.” (GNS)

