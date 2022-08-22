04 residential houses damaged in Bemina blaze

SRINAGAR – Four residential houses were partially damaged in a fire incident in Nundresh Colony A in Bemina area of Srinagar this afternoon.

Reports said that four residential houses belonging to Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, Mohd Maqbool Bala and Tariq Ahmad Bala, Nasir Ahmad Farooqi, Abdul Ahad Lone and Parveena Akhtar were partially damaged after fire broke out from a residential house in Nundresh Colony A.

They said that F&ES with the help of police and locals doused off the flames to prevent any further damages.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of fire.

