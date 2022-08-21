Elderly man killed in hit and run accident in Hajin

Hajin: A-65-year man was killed in a hit and run case in Baharabad area of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday morning.

An official said that a speedy vehicle crushed the elderly man identified as Ghulam Mohammad Hurra son of Sabir Ahmad Hurra of Baharabad when he was coming home after performing Fajr prayers in a nearby mosque.

He said that instead of shifting the injured person to hospital, the driver fled from the scene.

The official added that body of the deceased has been brought to the hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been initiated to trace the vehicle and involved driver.

