315 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 315 Covid cases with zero deaths on Saturday, an official said.

It said that 295 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 49 from Jammu division, taking the total Covid cases to 475768.

Moreover, 596 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55 from Jammu division and 541 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 78 cases, Baramulla reported 69 cases, Budgam 33 cases, Pulwama reported 29 cases, Kupwara reported 34 cases, Anantnag reported 24 cases, Bandipora reported 17 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Kulgam reported 05 case while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 19 cases, Udhampur 3 cases, Rajouri zero, Doda zero, Kathua zero, Samba zero, Kishtwar 04, Poonch 03, Ramban 20 while as Reasi reported no fresh case for today.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 475768 positive cases, 2910 are Active Positive (477 in Jammu Division and 2433 in Kashmir Division), 468079 have recovered and 4779 have died; 2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that 23,485 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 2,40,67,744 till date.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26356271 test results available, 475768 samples have tested positive and 25880503 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8893 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699385 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 14 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2910 in isolation and 355 in home surveillance. Besides, 6691200 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

