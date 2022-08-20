MeT Forecasts Widespread Light To Moderate Rain In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here siad that there was possibility of scattered light and moderate rains and thunderstorm for subsequent two days in J&K.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 21.4°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.8°C against 16.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.3°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.5°C against 17.8°C the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.1°C against 16.2°C on previous night and it is normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.7°C against 26.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 20.8°C, Batote 19.6°C, Katra 23.8°C and Bhadarwah 18.8°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print