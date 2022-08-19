Missing retired teacher found dead in Shopian

Shopian: A retired teacher, who was missing since yesterday from his home, was found dead on Friday in Feeripora area of Shopian district.

An official said that Abdul Gani Rather(66) of Pudsoo village of Shopian was missing since Thursday.

He said that today some locals spotted a body in Nallah Vaishav in Feeripora, following which a police party reached to the spot and took the body into their possession.

The official said that the deceased was mentally unsound was missing since yesterday and the body will be handed over to legal heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have taken started further investigation in this regard—(KNO)

