Isolated To Scattered Rains Forecast In J&K, Temp Rises*

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast isolated light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours even as the minimum temperature recorded a rise on Friday.

A meteorological department official here also predicted “fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in subsequent two days. He said that ‘isolated’ forecast means chances of rain are around 1 to 25% and for ‘scattered’ one, probability is around 26 to 50% while that of fairly widespread means prospect is 51 to 75%.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.6°C against 19.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.6°C against 16.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.6°C against 13.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.8°C against 14.9°C the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.2°C against 18.1°C on previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.4°C, same as on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 20.7°C, Batote 19.6°C, Katra 23.8°C and Bhadarwah 19.3°C. (GNS)

