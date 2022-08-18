Minor Killed In Hajin Bandipora Road Accident

Bandipora: A 4-year-old boy was killed after hit by a speeding Auto vehicle in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, official sources said.

An Official told that on Thursday morning an auto carrying milk barrels crushed a Minor boy identified as Haris Mushtaq (4), son of Mushtaq Ahmad Hurra of Parray Mohalla Hajin, resulting into critical injuries to him.

The injured was immediately rushed to CHC Hajin where doctors on duty declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and have set investigations into motion.

