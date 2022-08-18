Drone Dropping Of Weapons: NIA Carrying Out Raids At Multiple Locations In J&K

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the drone dropping of weapons, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel are carrying out raids Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Srinagar, Doda.

In Srinagar, the sources said that the searches are being carried out in Chanapora area. So far no details have been shared as regards arrests or confiscation of any incriminating material. (GNS)

