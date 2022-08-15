‘Pak flags in Kashmir history’: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Pakistani flags in Jammu and Kashmir are history and only the Indian national flag is raised here now, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ held along the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
“Raising Pakistani flags is history. Now only the Indian flag will fly here,” Sinha said while speaking to a news channel. “Earlier, there were less efforts to get people to raise the tiranga. Now there are efforts and people want to raise the flag.”
“There is massive response and participation of all sections of society, raising the ‘tiranga’ everywhere,” he said.
Personnel of the army, Border Police Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’.