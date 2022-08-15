Heavy security for I-Day functions

Srinagar: In Kashmir, where the main function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over it, drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed for surveillance.
Vehicle checking has been intensified, according to officials, while police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations.
Random search of vehicles and frisking of people is also being carried out at several places in the Valley, they said.
Sharp shooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around the stadium to prevent any untoward incidents.
Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.
“Aerial watch is being maintained in major markets of Srinagar city, looking for miscreants, criminals and subversive elements. Such elements should know that there is an eye above looking for them,” the Srinagar police said on Twitter.