Male Body Found Near Zirpara Bijbehara In Anantnag

Anantnag: A male body was found along the banks of river Jhelum near Zirpara Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Official sources said that some passersby informed the police about the laying of the body along the banks of the Jhelum. Soon, they said, a police party rushed to the spot and recovered the body. So far, they said, the identity of the deceased could be found and the same is being carried out.

The body, they said, has been shifted to mortuary at GMC Anantnag. “After completing medico-legal formalities and confirming the identification, the body would be handed over to his legal heirs,” they added. (GNS)

