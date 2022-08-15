Cop Injured in Nowhatta ‘Chance’ Encounter Succumbs

Srinagar: A policeman injured, alongside a militant, in a ‘chance’ encounter at Nowhatta here on Sunday last has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

They said that Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad of Batote Ramban was undergoing treatment at Army’s 92 Base Hospital after sustaining injuries during the gunfight. “Despite all possible efforts made by the doctors there, the jawan could not be saved”, they said. .

Notably, following the brief encounter the police said that a scooter allegedly used by two militants of LeT along with an AK rifle and two grenades were recovered following a gunfight at Nowhatta area of Srinagar. (GNS)

