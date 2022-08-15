Moderate To Heavy Rains Lash J&K, MeT Forecasts More ki

Srinagar: Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, causing waterlogging at several places on Monday.

Reports said that widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, mostly from this morning. There was waterlogging at several places due to the heavy rainfall in Srinagar and elsewhere, reports said.

A meteorological department official said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Jammu district recorded 84.2mm of rain followed by Batote 59.0mm, Katra 55.2mm, Qazigund 37.2mm, Banihal 13.3mm, Bhaderwah 11.7mm, Pahalgam 2.9mm, Kukernag 1.4mm and Gulmarg 0.4mm. There were heavy rains at most places after 0830 hours in Kashmir, he said.

About the forecast for next 24 hours, he said widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm was expected over J&K. For the subsequent two days, the MeT department predicted “fairly widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorm.”

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.2°C against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.2°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it around 4.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.7°C against 17.0°C previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.8°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. However it was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 19.6°C against 18.0°C on previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.1°C against 26.5 °C on the previous night. It was 3.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 20.0°C, Batote 17.0°C, Katra 22.2°C and Bhadarwah 18.4°C. (GNS)

