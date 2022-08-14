Government scraps SO- 192, brings all government employees in the UT on equal-footing in terms of salary, other benefits

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 (successor of S.O 202 of 2015); with effect from 1st of August, 2022.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision will bring all Government employees being appointed in the Union territory of J&K on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who may be occupying the same/comparable posts in the cadre.

Further, a significant number of grievances from the newly appointed employees and in-service candidates who apply for higher posts but are not given pay protection, will also be alleviated.

Earlier, the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee (ECSC) headed by the Chief Secretary had found these rules to be discriminatory in nature facing several impediments in their implementation, and had recommended their scrapping.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print