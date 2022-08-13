Grenade Attack on CRPF Bunker At Eidgah Srinagar, one CRPF personnel recieved minor Injuries

Srinagar’:A CRPF Sub Inspector was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards CRPF bunker near Ali Masjid Eidgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF Bunker the grenade exploded with a loud bang on roadside.

In this incident one CRPF SI namely Parvez Rana of 161 BN recieved minor splinter injuries. He was shifted to SMHS hospital for further treatment and is completely stable, the officer added.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab fleeing militants.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print