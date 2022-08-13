Bitta Karate’s wife, Salahuddin’s son among four sacked by J&K govt on anti-national charges

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has sacked four employees on charges of being involved in anti-national activities.

Sources said that J&K Government has terminated four employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

According to sources, the activities these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.

Those sacked are Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat( scientist-D in post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir), Majid Hussain Qadri, (Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir), Syed Abdul Mueed, (Manager IT, JKEDI) and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, (Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir)

Syed Abdul Mueed is son of United Jehad Council chief Syed Saluhuddin while Assabah-Ul- Arjamand Khan is wife of JKLF leader and former militant commander Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate. Assabh was a KAS officer—(KNO)

