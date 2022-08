Srinagar: A 37-year-old man died after he fell from an under construction house in Veersaran area of Pahalgam late last night.

Reports said that Javid Ah Malik, son of Mohd Akbar Malik of Veersaran Pahalgam, a bank employee by profession, sustained critical injuries after falling from his under construction house.

SHO Pahalgam Anzar Khan confirmed to GNS said that the injured was immediately removed to PHC Awoora, however, doctors on duty declared him brought dead. (GNS)

