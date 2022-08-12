Body of teenager fished out from river Jehlum after 2 days

Srinagar: A teenager boy, who drowned in river Jehlum at Nawa Kadal two days ago, was fished out near Safa Kadal area of Srinagar on Friday.

Official sources said that Moomin Rasheed (14) who drowned in river Jehlum at Nawakadal while taking bath two days back, was fished out near Safakadal area of Srinagar.

They said that River Police Srinagar along with SDRF team had launched rescued operation after teenager drowned in the river.

After hectic efforts, the body was retrieved from river Jehlum near Safakadal after two days.

Meanwhile, police said to have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print