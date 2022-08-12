Committee asked to recommend measures against referrals from public to private hospitals by doctors

Srinagar: Government has formed a committee for making ‘concrete’ recommendations or remedial measures to curb related to referral of patients from Public Hospitals to Private Hospitals for availing treatment or benefits under AB-PMJAY and SEHAT Schemes.

Headed by Choudhary Mohammad Yasin (IAS), Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, the committee members include Shakoor Ahmad Dar (JKAS) Deputy Secretary H&ME Departmentand Farooq Ahmad Thoker, Assistant Accounts officer, H&ME Department, according to an order by Principal Secretary H&ME Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS).

Primarily, the committee has been asked to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the issue related to referral of patients by at least five doctors from Public Hospitals to Private Hospitals for availing treatment/benefits under AB-PMJAY, & SEHAT Schemes in Kashmir. These doctors have been already barred from doing private practice in Jammu and Kashmir, pending the inquiry against them.

“The Committee shall submit its report to the Administrative Department, with concrete recommendations/remedial measures to curb such type of incidents in future,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads, adding, “The Committee shall also suggest measures for better implementation /monitoring of the Scheme (s) on monthly basis.” (GNS)

