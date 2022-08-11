Mother-Daughter Duo Feared Dead As Flash Floods Hit Ramban

Jammu: A mother-daughter duo was feared dead after flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit Pyt. Neera, near Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

“Flash-flood like situation in Pyt. Neera, near Ramban due to heavy rains. Tehsildar Ramban, DySP (Hqtrs) & SDRF component on spot. Reportedly 2 persons missing. More updates to follow,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.

Official sources said that the missing persons, mother and daughter, are feared dead. They have been identified as Shamina Begum wife of Shabir Ahmed and their daughter Rozia Banoo.

Reports said that flash floods also caused damaged to property and washed away cars and bikes in its swathe. More details are awaited. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print