Dcode Future organises IT conference at Pampore

PAMPORE: Dcode Future organised the third Information Technology (IT) Conference at Shahi Hamdan Mission School Kadlabal in Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The IT conference aimed to encourage young students to learn Computer Science and Coding.

Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat (KAS) and ZEO Pampore Abdul Rashid was the chief guests on the occasion.

Mir Murwat Hussian, Adv Nadeem Qadri Mukhtar Ahmad Tantray, Firdous Ahmad Wani, and other guests were present during the function.

Speaking on the occasion Bhat Aadil, CEO DcodeFuture said that this was an effort to make people understand technology. He also shared how they have been campaining in schools of Pampore vis-a-vis Information Technology and Computer Sciences.

The talk was delivered by various IT experts including Dr Towseef Bhat, Sarfaraz Bhat, Firdous wani, Shahid Khan and Junaid Masoodi.

A number of students from different Educational Institutes participated in the IT Conference.

” Today we are holding 3rd IT conference in which experts from IT and Computer science have been invited for encouraging skill based learning among students,” founder Dcode Future Adil Bhat told Kashmir Reader, adding that it is imperative for students to acquire skill based learning along with traditional schooling to empower themselves.

He added that there is a crunch of employment.

” Unemployment is rising day by day and to cater to the unemployment issue we promote coding and computer knowledge among students through free workshops,” he said, that almost every individual is using mobile and computer but they know how they work and how softwares and programs are built.

“We stress on enhancing our skills,” he said.

He also told Kashmir Reader that an Inter School Competition was also organized among students of 11 major schools from Pampore zone participated in the programme.

Satisar Education Institute Pampore bagged first position while Hamdaniya Mission high School and Delhi Modern Public School bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively,” he said.

The conference ended by felicitation Ceremony for chief guests, guests, media persons and victorious students were rewarded with trophies.

