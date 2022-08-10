Lateef Rather among three LeT militants killed in Budgam Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including Lateef Rather were killed in an encounter at Waterhail area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Lateef Rather Alias Osama was among three LeT militants who have been killed today at Budgam.

Lateef Rather was directly involved in killing of Rahul Bhat, Social influencer Ambreen bhat and several other civilians, justice has been delivered, the top cop added.

Pertinently Rahul Bhat(35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12 this year.

Amreen Bhat a social influencer was shot dead at her residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on May 25 this year.

