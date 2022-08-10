Budgam Encounter: Two militants killed, operation on

BUDGAM – Two militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Muqam area of Waterhal in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said here.

A senior police officer said that two militants have been killed, while operation was going on in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated to, triggering a gunfight.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had earlier, said that three LeT militants including Lateef Rather who was involved in the killing of Rahul Pandit and Amreen Bhat were trapped in the encounter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print