No Muharram restrictions in Srinagar except for Abi Guzar today: Police

However, curbs remain in place for traffic on various routes of the city

Srinagar: Police on Monday said that no restrictions would be imposed in Srinagar except for Abi Guzar in Lal Chowk on Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram.

The day marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala in Iraq and is observed as Youm-e-Ashoora.

However, curbs will remain in place for traffic on various routes of the city, officials said.

Also, the authorities have decided not to impose any restrictions of internet in Srinagar.

A top police official said: “There will be curbs on traffic movement on traffic routes of Srinagar due to huge gatherings in rally/rallies.”

The police official said that the curbs would be imposed only near Abi Guzar area of Srinagar.

“Except near the Abi Guzar area, there will be no restrictions anywhere in Srinagar on Ashoora,” he said.

Traffic Police in an advisory urged people to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas where Ashoora processions are being taken out to avoid any inconvenience.

It said that traffic moving towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema, Mill Stop, Lal Bazar, Botshah Kadal and Chattipadshahi in Srinagar.

Motorists intending to go towards Soura from Lal Chowk or vice versa shall adopt Dr Ali Jan Road.

Motorists moving towards Lal Chowk from Zakoora or vice versa shall adopt Foreshore Road.

Vehicles coming from Gojwara towards Zadibal will be diverted at Firdous Cinema towards Dr Ali Jan road via Sazgaripora.

Vehicles coming towards Rainawari from Lalchowk will be diverted at Chatipadshahi via Kathidarwaza, it said.

Motorists from Lalbazar will use the Kanitar-Hazratbal-Foreshore road.

On Sunday, restrictions were imposed with barricades laid across roads at several places in Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions.

But police refuted reports about using force on Muharram procession in Srinagar on Sunday and stated that Muharram processions are being held peacefully across the city.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that only two routes have been closed for processions while all other routes are open for the same.

It said that some fake news are being circulated by vested interests about yesterday’s Muharram by using old pics and sharing them with media outside Kashmir.

“It is again categorically told that no force was used to regulate one muharram route yesterday (banned since many decades),” it said.

It reads that Muharram processions are being peacefully held all over Srinagar while only 2 routes aren’t allowed among 100 others which are allowed.

“The two aren’t allowed due to the possibility of sectarian clashes and law & order. The chronic mischievous tendency of some vested interests to spread fake news with intentions of fomenting trouble in the city will be dealt with by law,” it reads.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print