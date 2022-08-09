MeT Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather with possibility of isolated light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Bhaderwah received 8.1 mm of rain followed Pahalgam with 5.6 mm, Gulmarg 2.8 mm while Srinagar had traces of it.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was increase in mercury at most places in Kashmir and Jammu division.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 20.3°C against 19.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.7°C against 19.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal there, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 16.0°C against 15.8°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.6°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.0°C against 10.2°C on the previous night. However it was 1.1°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.6°C same as recorded on previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said

Jammu recorded a low of 27.0°C against 26.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.0°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 24.6°C, Bhadarwah 18.8°C and Kathua 24.4°C. (GNS)

