LG Sinha pays tributes to Karbala martyrs

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala on the eve of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.
In his message, the Lt Governor said, martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions has guided the humanity to strive for justice, values and righteousness.
He prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K, and urged the people to be kind, compassionate and work for the needy and underprivileged.

