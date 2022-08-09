DGP visits army’s Delta Force headquarters to review security situation

Directs officers to use CCTVs, drones to augment security

Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday visited the Army’s Delta Force headquarters in Ramban district and reviewed the highway and overall security situation, police said.

Earlier, the police chief visited the nearby Kishtwar district and took stock of the security arrangements for the ongoing Machail Yatra, which is scheduled to end next month, a police spokesman said.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the DGP visited Delta Force headquarters of the Army in Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and had a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding Major General Ajay Kumar, he said.

The spokesman said the overall security and security measures along the strategic highway were discussed in detail during the meeting, which was among others attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sunil Gupta and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Shrama.

Earlier, during his visit to Kishtwar, the DGP conducted an aerial survey of far-flung areas and chaired a series of meetings with senior officers to review the security situation in the district.

He first visited Machail and interacted with the police and CISF personnel deployed for the annual yatra, which started on July 25 and will culminate on September 5, the spokesman said, adding Dilbag Singh directed them to work in tandem for the safe and secure pilgrimage.

Police in perfect synergy with all sister agencies have so far successfully conducted the ongoing Amarnath Yatra (in south Kashmir Himalayas) which is in its last stage, the DGP said and stressed for the same synergy among all stakeholders for the successful conclusion of the Machail pilgrimage as well.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain and CISF officers apprised the DGP about the measures taken for the smooth and secure yatra.

The DGP and the ADGP also paid obeisance at the Machail Mata temple and prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of the Union territory, the spokesman said.

At the District Police Office, Kishtwar, the DGP directed the officers to take stringent action against those people involved in heinous crimes and those involved in drug peddling and anti-national activities.

He also emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security of the district, the spokesman said. PTI

