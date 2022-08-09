Decline in fresh cases: 358 in Kashmir, 94 in Jammu

Srinagar: The number of fresh daily Covid cases in J&K came down to 452 on Monday, as compared to 643 the previous day and 796 on Saturday. Of the fresh cases, 94 were recorded in Jammu division and 358 in Kashmir division, the government’s daily media bulletin said.
It said that 711 more Covid patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals, including 226 from Jammu division and 485 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
According to the bulletin, there are now 5045 Active Positive cases in J&K, 1143 in Jammu Division and 3902 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin further said that 9,136 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 113 cases, Baramulla reported 143 cases, Budgam 13 cases, Pulwama reported 23 cases, Kupwara reported 23 cases, Anantnag reported 09 cases, Bandipora reported 06 cases, Ganderbal reported 10 cases, Kulgam reported 16 cases, while Shopian reported 02 fresh cases.
Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 59 cases, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 03, Doda 02, Kathua 06, Samba 06, Kishtwar 00, Poonch 01, Ramban 05 while Reasi reported 01 fresh cases for today.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.
