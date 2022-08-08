2 dead, another injured as shooting stones hit pilgrims at Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi

Jammu: Two pilgrims died while another one was injured after being hit by shooting stones at Shiv Khori Shrine in Ramsoo area of Reasi district on Monday, officials said here.

As official said that the incident took place in the afternoon when pilgrimage arrives Shiv Khori shrine was going on.

He said that in the incident two pilgrims died, while third one was injured and he was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Deceased have been identified as Sarwan Sahani son of Ram Singhar Sahani of UP and Nirmal Singh son of Ranjeet Singh of Rajouri, while the injured has been identified as Sahib Sahani son of Ram Singhar Sahani—(KNO)

