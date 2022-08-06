Several injured in Udhampur road accident

Udhampure: At least 10 to 12 passengers travelling in a minibus have suffered injuries in a road accident that took place in Udhampur district on Saturday morning.

As official said that a minibus on its way to Udhampur from Barmeen skidded off the road and fell into a deep george at Massora.

He said that most of the passengers in the vehicle were students and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said that the number of injuries is 10 to 12 with few among them having serious injuries—(KNO)

*More details are awaited*

