MeT forecasts scattered light to moderate rain in J&K

SRINAGAR – Weatherman on Saturday forecast scattered light to moderate rains and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official also predicted similar weather for the subsequent two days.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was a slight drop in mercury at most places in Kashmir and Jammu division.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 19.7°C against 20.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.2°C against 18.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.8°C same as on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.1°C against 17.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.2°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. However it was 1.1°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.7°C against 16.5°C on previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

After rains with 21.0mm in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Jammu recorded a low of 24.8°C against 23.3°C on the previous night. It was normal normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.6°C, Batote 18.3°C, Katra 22.2°C, Bhadarwa and Kathua 23.4°C.

