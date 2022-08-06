Highest daily Covid spike with 823 cases and 2 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest daily Covid spike with two deaths and 823 cases on Friday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 190 cases were detected from Jammu division and 633 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 468245. One each Covid death was reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 679 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 246 from Jammu division and 433 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 468245 positive cases, 5133 are Active Positive (1426 in Jammu Division and 3707 in Kashmir Division), 458336 have recovered and 4776 have died; 2346 in Jammu division and 2430 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26196556 test results available, 468245 samples have tested positive and 25728311 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 13568 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6698908 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 139 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5133 in isolation and 314 in home surveillance. Besides, 6688546 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 212 cases, Baramulla reported 159 cases, Budgam 83 cases, Pulwama reported 12 cases, Kupwara reported 41 cases, Anantnag reported 48 cases, Bandipora reported 37 cases, Ganderbal reported 09 cases, Kulgam reported 31 cases while as Shopian reported 01 fresh case today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 118 cases, Udhampur 03, Rajouri 08, Doda 11, Kathua 06, Samba 08, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 07, Ramban 12 and Reasi has reported no fresh cases.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

