No more protest, shutdown in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that hybrid militancy was not a challenge anymore for the security agencies.
He recounted the “development” that has been brought to Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370, and said that there were no longer protests or stone throwing incidents around sites of gunfights.
Replying to a query, he said that two Lashkar militants have been identified for carrying out an attack on non-locals in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Thursday. A non-local was killed and two others were injured in the grenade attack.
Kumar said that the markets are open on the third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 calling it an achievement for public.
He appealed to the parents to prevent their children from treading the wrong path.
“Those who have taken the path should be brought back with the support of police,” he said.
